Mnangagwa to announce new lockdown measures next week

President Mnangagwa is next week expected to announce new lockdown measures with the current regulations expiring Monday.
The President said this today at the first Political Actors Dialogue executive meeting at State House in Harare this morning.
The meeting is being held virtually.
“In the coming week, I will be announcing how we are proceeding with regards to the lockdown.
“This will be informed by scientific data and recommendations from our health experts,” he said.