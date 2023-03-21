Mnangagwa to attend King Charles III coronation

Zimbabwe plans to double down on its foreign policy thrust, which has so far managed to establish rewarding transactional partnerships across the world, with President Mnangagwa expected to attend the coronation of King Charles III in early May, among his many diplomatic engagements.

The President also seeks to re-engage with the United States, which he hopes is “beginning to see that relations between us must be re-based, putting behind us the unwarranted and undeserved punitive measures which do not serve our mutual interests”.

In his weekly column in The Sunday Mail, the President said the country will soon host Senegalese President Macky Sall, who is billed to open the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) in Bulawayo.

“In both the United States of America and in the United Kingdom, re-engagement continues. Late last year, our Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade (Ambassador Frederick Shava) attended the USA-Africa Summit. This was the first-ever time such an invitation was extended to Zimbabwe,” he said.

“We hope the Administration there is beginning to see that relations between us must be re-based, putting behind us the unwarranted and undeserved punitive measures which do not serve our mutual interests. In early May, I shall be attending the coronation of King Charles III, again adding a positive chapter to our bilateral relations with the United Kingdom.”

As part of its evolving engagement and re-engagement diplomatic drive, Zimbabwe will also be opening a full Embassy in Equatorial Guinea soon, while President Nguema Mbasogo is expected to reciprocate his counterpart’s State visit early this year “once arrangements are finalised”.

data-full-width=""> data-full-width="">

Separately, the Federal Republic of Ethiopia is preparing to reopen a Chancery in Harare after closing it a few years back owing to challenges in Addis Ababa.

On its part, Zimbabwe will be opening embassies in Belarus and Pakistan, and will also be announcing new diplomatic initiatives in respect of Saudi Arabia.

The Government, President Mnangagwa also said, will formally invite foreign observers once he proclaims dates for the harmonised elections, as it views the plebiscite “as yet another plank for anchoring and furthering our global diplomacy, as well as re-confirming our commitment to international tenets on democracy”.

“Sometime this year, we will go for our harmonised general elections. As I write, everything is being done to ensure everyone who wants to vote in the forthcoming elections is facilitated,” he said.

“Our elections will be free and fair, and will be conducted in an atmosphere of peace and tranquillity. Government will formally invite foreign observers once I have proclaimed dates for the harmonised elections.”

He, however, cautioned that Government will not brook undue interference in the country’s electoral processes.