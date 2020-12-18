Mnangagwa to launch Zimbabwe national dress

he First Lady Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa is expected to launch the national dress this Saturday.

In a media statement read on her behalf by the Minister of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development, Dr Sithembiso Nyoni, Amai Mnangagwa said the national dress will be a form of identity for Zimbabweans.

“On Saturday the 19th of December 2020 at 10 am we will witness an outcome of efforts made by different Zimbabweans in their quest to have a national identity, and come up with the designs for our national fabric. Consultations with different sectors including government Ministers, artists, historians, traditional leaders, chief’s wives, researchers and academics took place.

“The role I played as the First lady of Zimbabwe was to ensure inclusivity that no ethnic or other groups were left behind. I am sure that after this we will see academic gowns, chiefs and parliament robes.

“The launch on Saturday will be a beginning and not an end. With the creativity in our people, I know that improvements will continue to be made as this is an important symbol in the preservation of our values and cultural heritage, further creating unity in our people.