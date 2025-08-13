Mnangagwa urges ZDF to confront emerging security threats

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has called on the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) to broaden their operational scope beyond traditional military defence to address evolving security challenges, including climate change, cyber-attacks, pandemics, terrorism, and economic instability.

Speaking during the 45th anniversary of Zimbabwe Defence Forces Day in Harare on Tuesday, President Mnangagwa said the shifting global environment demanded that the ZDF adapt quickly to protect national interests and contribute to the country’s socio-economic growth.

“The fast-paced and multi-pronged global developments require that the Zimbabwe Defence Forces spread beyond the traditional role of defending our national sovereignty and territorial integrity from external military threats,” he said. “I challenge the Defence Forces to continue increasing their capabilities around a wider range of threats.”

The President praised the military’s expanding role in non-combat operations, including border control, fighting drug and substance abuse, disaster preparedness, and climate change mitigation. He cited recent flood rescue missions in Gokwe, Domboshava, and Tokwe-Mukosi as evidence of the ZDF’s increasing involvement in community protection.

Reaffirming Zimbabwe’s foreign policy of being “a friend to all and enemy of none,” President Mnangagwa underscored the country’s commitment to peaceful international relations and regional stability. He noted Zimbabwe’s ongoing contribution to peace support missions in South Sudan, the Central African Republic, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, and at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

On training and cooperation, the President highlighted ongoing military exchange programmes with China, Russia, Pakistan, India, South Africa, and Namibia, as well as preparations to host Southern African Development Community (SADC) joint military exercises. He said the Zimbabwe National Defence University had become a regional hub for defence and security studies.

President Mnangagwa also celebrated progress in landmine clearance, announcing that Manicaland Province had been declared mine-free following the completion of the Rusitu–Muzite Mission demining operation in December 2024. Only 4% of the country’s original minefields remain uncleared.

He pledged continued government efforts to improve the welfare of service members, including salary reviews, housing provision, transport facilities, and the completion of the ZDF Referral Hospital at Manyame Air Force Base.

Paying tribute to the country’s liberation war heritage, the President urged the armed forces to remember the sacrifices of those who fought for independence. Monuments are being erected in Mozambique and Angola to honour fallen heroes, including the late General Josiah Magama Tongogara.

“The Zimbabwe Defence Forces remains a disciplined and trusted People’s Army. Our nation salutes and thanks you for your resilience, loyalty, professionalism, and unflinching patriotism,” he said.

This year’s celebrations were held under the theme “Zimbabwe Defence Forces: Guaranteeing Peace and Stability for the Attainment of Vision 2030.”