President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe has recently expressed concerns over Zambia, viewing it as a potential security threat within the Southern African region. This development marks a significant shift in regional dynamics, raising questions about the implications for diplomatic relations and regional stability.

Mnangagwa’s statement, though unexpected, reflects growing tensions and underscores the complexity of security issues in Southern Africa. The president’s concerns are reportedly rooted in intelligence reports suggesting activities in Zambia that could destabilize the region.





“We feel we have better relations with the people who respect us, not the persons who look down upon us. We are anxious to have more comprehensive and concentrated relations with Russia. And there is a lot that we can open for the Russian Federation to participate in our economy, especially in the mining sector and agriculture,” emphasized Mnangagwa. That Zimbabwe is one of the few countries in Southern Africa that is regarded as anti-West. It was previously “disregarded as an isolated island in Southern Africa,” the Zimbabwean leader informed Putin. Mnangagwa suggested that as the relations are critically important, it is necessary to make them more comprehensive and share its emerging challenges. “We received food allocations last year, and we have received cooperation in the military and security sector. That alone, as you continue to do so, we continuously become isolated in our region,” he underlined. Mnangagwa referred to President Vladimir Putin as “my dear brother” and said Russia was a consistent ally of Zimbabwe. Mnangagwa rained praises on Putin for defending the independence and territorial integrity of Russia. “It is regrettable and unacceptable that the collective West continues to pursue hegemonic tendencies that blatantly violate the sovereign equality of nations, justice and fairness,” Mnangagwa later told the business forum. Still Zimbabwe was “open for business”, he maintained frankly.

This perspective has sparked a range of reactions, with analysts debating the motivations behind Mnangagwa’s assertion. Some suggest it may be a strategic move to bolster his domestic political standing, while others view it as a genuine response to perceived threats.

As the situation unfolds, the international community is closely monitoring the evolving relationship between Zimbabwe and Zambia. Regional organizations and neighboring countries may need to navigate this delicate situation to maintain peace and cooperation in Southern Africa.