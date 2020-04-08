‘Mnangagwa wishes Chiwenga dead’ – Zanu PF official

Embattled Zanu PF official Goodman Musariri who was dragged to court on Saturday for undermining the authority of the president sensationally claimed that president Emmerson Mnangagwa and his clan wishes vice president Constantine Chiwenga dead.

Musariri was granted ZW$300 by Bindura magistrate Moreblessing Makati and will appear again in court on April 22.

Musariri made the claims on a Mashonaland Central province ZANU PF WhatsApp group that has party heavy weights like deputy minister for Information Energy Mutodi, minister of state and provincial affairs for Mashonaland Central Monica Mavhunga among others.

The message read, “WHY WOULD THE MBERENGWA CLAN WANT GENERAL CHIWENGA TO DIE??”

“Who is the Chief Commander of these assassination plots??

Mufungeka General Chiwenga mawoko avo akachena!!!

And maoko ava Mnangagwa akasvibisisisa says midzimu yepasi”

“Lets all Choose Chiwenga anunure ZIMBABWE!!”

Musariri accused Mnangagwa of favouring Defense minister Oppah Muchinguri, minister of state security Owen Ncube and War Veterans minister Victor Matemadanda more than Chiwenga.

VaMnangagwa vanoda Cde Muchinguri Kashiri,Mudah Ncube and vaMatemadanda kudarika General Chiwenga??

“Zvekutoti General Chiwenga pavari kubva panhovo pose ,team rema Hitler’s Willing Assassin’s iri riri kusvotwa zvisingaite??”

Musariri was a Zanu PF candidate for Mazowe South in their primary elections and he lost to Fortune Chasi.

It is further alleged that war veterans filed a police report leading to his arrest.

Share this: Tweet





WhatsApp

Email



Print

