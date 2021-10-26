Mother Beats Child to Death With a Cooking Stick

File Pic

The case of an 11-year-old girl who was assaulted to death by her mother in Budiriro two days ago has triggered widespread condemnation with the public having no kind words for parents who use corporal punishment.

26-year old Vimbiso Muzvagwa is accused of beating her daughter to death using a cooking stick and a sandal.

“Haaa mashura chaiwo mwana akarohwa. Ini pandakasheedzwa ndakasvika akaita kuzvimba muviri wese,” a neighbour said.

Another commented: “It was too bad. Mwana akarohwa for more than two hours ndikabvinza vakati regai ane muskanzwa asi ihh it was too much.”

“Mwana anga ane muskanzwa hake amai vake vaigara vachicomplainer but umm handizive kuti vakanyatsorova kusvika afa here,” noted another neighbour.

Zimbabwe Republic Police Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident saying preliminary investigations indicate that the mother and her sister assaulted the girl as a form of punishment.

“We are investigating on the issue but from the statements we have the mother on the same day whipped the child as a form of punishment and left and the younger sister also assaulted the child.”

Corporal punishment for disciplinary purposes was banned in schools although parents still use it as a corrective measure.-zbc