Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Crime & Courts Mozambique hands over Fugitive ex-cop to Zimbabwe
Crime & CourtsWorld NewsZimbabwe

Mozambique hands over Fugitive ex-cop to Zimbabwe

by reporter263
written by reporter263
Jaison Muvevi

The triple homicide suspect, Jaison Muvevi, who allegedly shot and killed three people in Hwedza last Friday before fleeing the country, only to be arrested in Mozambique on Monday morning has been extradited to Zimbabwe.

Muvevi had skipped the border into Mozambique, where he was arrested by Mozambican police officers after creating more dramatic scenes.

A source close to the investigations confirmed that Muvevi had this afternoon been brought back to Zimbabwe after some formalities had been completed.

Although there were fears yesterday that he was likely to first appear in a Mozambican court to answer to charges of illegal entry into the country and pointing a firearm at a police officer, a team from the CID Homicide Harare managed to negotiate with their counterparts for his repatriation back into the country.

He is currently being interviewed at CID Mutare.

data-full-width="">

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said he would provide more details later.

You may also like

Pambuka convicted of fraud

NewsDay Editor Accused of Taking Bribes Resigns

South Africa forfeits Marry Mubaiwa assets

UK-based Zimbabwean lawyer warns Zimbabweans flooding UK on carer visas

I only buy cheap cars: Makandiwa as he flaunts latest high-end BMW

Lawyer Kadzere arrested, accused of escaping from the policeView Preview

About Us

We cover Zimbabwe community fairly, Accurately and Independently 24/7.

  • Harare. London. USA
  • Phone: (263)07429600417
  • Email: zimbabwenewslive@gmail.com
  • Skype: zimnewslive

Feature Posts

Zimbabwe’s gold coins now cost more than US$2,000 each
Pambuka convicted of fraud
Hope for Nakamba at Aston Villa
WATCH: Speeding Rimbi Travel and Tours bus crash caught on camera

Useful Links

Newsletter

(c) 2022 – TheZimbabwenewslive.com

Facebook Twitter Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Email
@2021 - All Right Reserved. The Zimbabwenewslive.com
error: Content is protected !!