Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Crime & Courts MP Job Sikhala Refuses Trial Date
Crime & CourtsPoliticsZimbabwe

MP Job Sikhala Refuses Trial Date

by reporter263
written by reporter263
CCC Zengeza West legislator Job Sikhala

CCC Zengeza West legislator Job Sikhala has refused to be tried in November on a matter he is accused of falsifying that a police officer last year beat to death a baby strapped to its mother’s back with a baton in Harare’s city centre saying the date is too far.

Sikhala demanded to be tried within the next two weeks saying he should be given priority since he is in remand prison.

This was after the State set November 21 as the trial in a matter he is charged with communicating falsehoods prejudicial to the State.

Mr Kennedy Madekutsikwa, appearing for the State, told the court that they intended to record two more witness statements between now and November.

Sikhala appeared before Harare regional magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje, who is expected to rule on whether he be given an earlier trial date or return to court on November 21.

data-full-width="">

OTHERS LIKED:

You may also like

Chiwenga flees operating theatre insisting that he has no medical issues

Zimbabwe says will not assist its citizens based in South Africa facing...

Minister Shava Tells 200 000 Zimbabweans Facing Imminent Deportation from South Africa...

Zimbabwe Exemption Permit: Here is what you can take back to Zimbabwe...

Chiwenga in hospital for stomach surgery

RBZ Considers Currency Board to Stablise Zimbabwe Dollar

About Us

We cover Zimbabwe community fairly, Accurately and Independently 24/7.

  • Harare. London. USA
  • Phone: (263)07429600417
  • Email: zimbabwenewslive@gmail.com
  • Skype: zimnewslive

Feature Posts

Chiwenga flees operating theatre insisting that he has no medical issues
VP Chiwenga Fires Shots at Innscor directors
Zimbabwe says will not assist its citizens based in South Africa facing deportation
Minister Shava Tells 200 000 Zimbabweans Facing Imminent Deportation from South Africa to Come Back Home

Useful Links

Newsletter

(c) 2022 – TheZimbabwenewslive.com

Facebook Twitter Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Email
@2021 - All Right Reserved. The Zimbabwenewslive.com
error: Content is protected !!