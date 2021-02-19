MP Temba Mliswa begs ex- girlfriend to put four fingers up his bum to orgasm

Outspoken Zimbabwean politician and the current Member of Parliament for Norton Constituency Temba Mliswa enjoys four fingers drilled up his bum in search of different ways to cum and orgasm , a former girlfriend has said.
The revelations were made by Susan Mutami, the estranged girlfriend who claims to be pregnant with twins by 50 year old Mliswa.
She twitted , ” Hatidi zvekunyepera vanhu ve Zimbabwe ngazvitaurwe zvese. Wanga usingandikumbire here kuti ndikubate kumudhidhi wako uchiti it helps you CUM and it excites u. Uchida four fingers mukati. Please leave me alone and in peace @TembaMliswa. Ndinyarewo.”
She also accused sexually invigorated and adventurous Mliswa of being gay.
