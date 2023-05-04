Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Mphoko jailed 20 years for raping minor(12)
Crime & Courts

Mphoko jailed 20 years for raping minor(12)

by reporter263
written by reporter263

SIQOKOQELA Mphoko(44), son of former Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko, has been sentenced to an effective 20 years in prison after being convicted of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl.

Siqokoqela who was facing three counts of rape, was sentenced to an effective 20-year jail term this Thursday by Bulawayo’s Regional Magistrate Elijah Singano.

The Regional Magistrate noted that Siqokoqela threatened the minor with death once she disclosed the matter and also highlighted how the assault had violated her right to education, privacy and loss of dignity.

According to court papers, between May and August 2022, Siqokoqela unlawfully and intentionally sexually assaulted his 12-year-old niece three times.

Siqokoqela was staying with his niece who looked up to him as a father.

He was also charged with a two-month concurrent jail term for contravening a court order.

data-full-width="">

According to the prosecutor, on August 30 last year Mphoko was arrested on charges of rape and later fled from lawful custody.

