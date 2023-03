Mr Hood

Rapper Mudiwa Mtandwa , AKA Mudiwa Hood has been exposed for faking a miracle for the humiliated prophet, Uebert Angel.

Mudiwa had at the time received a Mercedes benz from the preacher.

“Debt cancellation Papa… as you just declared…. this moment SARS cancelled my R8,000 Papa, R8,000 Papa! ” screams Mudiwa, afterwhich Uebert Angel shoots in to appear surprised at the sudden miracle. VIDEO: