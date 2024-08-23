Mugabe Son’s Luxury Yacht ‘Sekuru Bob’ Exposed as Social Media Hoax:Chatunga’s Lavish Lifestyle in Focus

A viral social media post claiming that Bellarmine Mugabe, son of late Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe, purchased a luxury yacht named ‘Sekuru Bob’ has been debunked as a hoax.

The false claim, which spread rapidly on X (formerly Twitter) and other platforms, alleged that the youngest Mugabe son had acquired the boat while many Zimbabweans struggle with poverty.

Fact-checking website ZimFact investigated the viral image and revealed:

A reverse image search showed the yacht photo has been online since 2018

The ‘Sekuru Bob’ inscription was added using photo editing software

The original image was found on PhotoFunia, a site for modifying images

The fabricated post, first shared on November 15, 2023, had reached 51,200 views by August 21, 2024.

While this particular claim is false, the wealth of Mugabe’s children remains a topic of speculation. In 2023, an investigation by South African unit Amabhungane alleged that Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe received R10 million just before his father’s 2017 ouster, potentially through money laundering schemes.

This incident highlights the importance of fact-checking viral social media claims, especially those involving high-profile figures and sensitive topics.





Chatunga Mugabe: A History of Extravagance

While the yacht story is fake, Chatunga Mugabe’s lavish lifestyle has long been a subject of controversy:

Known for high-end partying in Johannesburg and Harare

Infamous 2017 video showing him pouring champagne over a $60,000 watch

Frequent social media posts showcasing luxury cars and expensive clothing

Financial Allegations

A 2023 investigation by South African unit Amabhungane alleged:

Chatunga received R10 million just before his father’s 2017 ouster

Funds potentially linked to money laundering schemes

Transactions involved individuals connected to the “Gold Mafia” exposé

Public Perception

Chatunga’s spending habits have sparked outrage in Zimbabwe, where:

Many citizens face economic hardship

Questions persist about the source of the Mugabe family’s wealth

Critics argue the lifestyle contradicts his father’s socialist rhetoric

This incident underscores the need for critical evaluation of social media claims, especially those involving high-profile figures and wealth disparities.