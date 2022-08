In Likuyani constituency, a new entrant Innocent Mugabe won the MP’s seat with 17,543, beating the incumbent Dr. Enock Wamalwa Kibunguchy of Ford-K who came in second with 13,382 votes.

Mugabe, a former Mombasa county government Chief Officer was given a direct ticket by the Azimio Coalition, was initially the running mate for ODM governorship candidate in Kakamega but stepped down for the outing Lugari MP Ayub Savula,who now became Fernandez Barasa’s running mate.