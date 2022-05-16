Musengezi in court for faking address to be elected into Zanu PF Youth League

Sybeth Musengezi

A Harare man,Sybeth Musengezi who allegedly used a fake address to be elected into the ZANU PF Youth League has appeared before court.

The State led by Anesu Chirenje and George Manokore is expected to re-examine the State witness after the defence cross-examined the investigating officer who was on the witness stand opposing the release of the accused on bail.

It is alleged that Musengezi misrepresented that he was a registered party member before earning a ZANU PF branch position, a preserve for those appearing in the party’s cell structures.

It is further alleged that Musengezi was then elected as a branch youth wing vice chairperson and by so doing, deprived the ruling party of its good reputation.

He also allegedly participated in Zanu PF elections and programmes which he was not entitled to and would not have enjoyed if he was not a member.

Meanwhile, 23-year-old Nigel Chisuka appeared before the court on allegations of fatally assaulting a colleague using a wooden plank for stealing his flower beds.

Chisuka was remanded in custody and advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

