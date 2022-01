Tea Hobvu Hitmaker.. Zex Manatsa

Veteran musician Zex Manatsa has died.

He was 78 years old.

Manatsa’s son Tendai confirmed the death through his social media platforms.

”With great sadness, we would like to let everyone know that our father, our legend, pastor and Sekuru Zex Manatsa, has succumbed to cancer. May his dear soul rest in peace,” read a post on Zex Manatsa’s Facebook page.

It was the talk of the country lol. I remember the time very well.Zexie & The Green Arrows dominated the airwaves them days.Royalties were paid on time,record sales were booming as pirating was virtually nonexistent.He had a blast..Good ol’ Zexie. — King Jay🇿🇼 (@KingJayZim) January 29, 2019

Zexie Manatsa was so popular, his wedding was held at Rufaro Stadium, August 1979. People actually paid $1 to go in – and it was a capacity crowd.

Legend! pic.twitter.com/VrsdUAXMN2 — Sungura Central (@SunguraCentral) January 29, 2019