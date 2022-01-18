Muskwe grabs an assist but Zimbabwe go out of AFCON despite Guinea victory

Town attacker Admiral Muskwe

Town attacker Admiral Muskwe had a hand in Zimbawe’s second goal but the Warriors exited the Africa Cup of Nations despite beating Guinea 2-1 in Cameroon this afternoon.

Already out of the competition after losing their first two games, Zimbabwe were ahead on 26 minutes when Guinea couldn’t clear a corner and Never Tigere’s cross was headed home by the unmarked Knowledge Musona.

With referee Salima Mukansanga making history, the 35-year-old Rwandan becoming the first woman to referee a Nations Cup game, Muskwe flicked a pass into the path of Kudakwashe Mahachi, whose low strike squirmed through keeper Aly Keita’s grasp.

After the break, Liverpool midfielder and Guinea captain Naby Keita cut in from the right flank and fired a brilliant drive into the top corner.

Despite Guinea finishing strongly, Zimbabwe held out to claim their first AFCON win since 2006, although they still finished bottom of Group B after Senegal drew 0-0 with Malawi



Muskwe will now travel back to England and might be available for Luton’s trip to Sheffield United on Saturday.-LutonToday