Mutare Road Accident Kills 16

FOURTEEN people died on spot when a General Bande bus collided with a haulage truck at the 218km peg near Shamu village along Harare-Mutare highway this Saturday.

The bus belonging to General Bande Bus Company side-swiped with a haulage truck and the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) National Spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Nyathi confirmed the accident saying the deceased include the bus driver and conductor.

“There was an accident at the 218km ped along Harare-Mutare road. The accident involved a General Bande bus and a haulage truck that was carrying timber.

Police have attended the scene.

“14 people died on the spot while 40 people sustained various injuries. The injured have since been taken to Mutare Provincial Hospital,” he said.

Ass Comm Nyathi said the bus driver was speeding and the accident occurred when he was tried to overtake resulting in a head-on collision with the oncoming truck.

