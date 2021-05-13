Mutare teen beheaded over radio volume

Close up of an african senior tuning his radio. Langebaan, Western Cape, South Africa

A 24-year-old man from Penhalonga has appeared in court facing charges of murder after allegedly killing his foster brother using an axe following a misunderstanding over loud music.

Key 1 Fungai Jachi reporting

Ticker headline: Teen decapitated over loud music

Voice…Solomon Mafondokoto Jnr from Muchena Village in Penhalonga, allegedly killed 17 year old Maxwell Mangoma for irritating him with loud music.

The state alleges that on the 10th of this month, Mafondokoto who was at home with Mangoma used an axe to chop off the teenager’s head before throwing it in a Blair toilet at their homestead.

data-full-width=""> data-full-width="">

The court heard that Mafondokoto went on to cut off the deceased’s manhood before dumping the body in a nearby stream.

Mafondokoto allegedly confessed the heinous crime to his father after his mother had come across musterious blood stains at their home.

Mutare magistrate Prisca Manhibi who presided over the matter remanded Mafondokoto to the 26th of this month before advising him to apply for bail at the High Court.-zbc