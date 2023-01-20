Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Muvevi killed a woman in Harare's Avenues area

by reporter263
written by reporter263

Jaison Muvevi (43), who is facing a plethora of offences including killing three people in Hwedza has been linked to a fourth murder case.

The case is alleged to have occurred in Harare where Muvevi is alleged to have killed a woman in unclear circumstances in the Avenues area, Harare.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed saying Muvevi is also facing a third attempted murder case.

Muvevi was facing three counts of murder and two for attempted murder.

data-full-width="">


