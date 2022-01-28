Mwonzora, Khupe MDC Groups Set to Fight Over $500 Million Political Parties’ Funds

Treasury has disbursed $500 million to ZANU PF and MDC-T for this year in terms of the Political Parties Finance Act.

The law entitles the ruling party, which garnered 70 percent of the total vote in the 2018 elections, to $350 million, while MDC-T will get $150 million after amassing 29,97 percent.

“It is hereby notified, in terms of Section 3(2) of the Political Parties (Finance) Act [Chapter 2:11], that the total amount of money payable to political parties in respect of the year beginning January 1, 2022, and ending December 31, 2022, is $500 million,” reads the Extraordinary Government gazette published on Thursday.

“$350 150 000 shall be paid to the Zimbabwe African Union-Patriotic Front (ZANU PF), which received 70, 03 percent of the total votes cast and $149 850 000 shall be paid to the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) which received 29, 97 percent of the total vote cast.”

data-full-width=""> data-full-width="">