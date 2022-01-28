Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Politics Mwonzora, Khupe MDC Groups Set to Fight Over $500 Million Political Parties’ Funds
Politics

Mwonzora, Khupe MDC Groups Set to Fight Over $500 Million Political Parties’ Funds

by reporter263
written by reporter263

Treasury has disbursed $500 million to ZANU PF and MDC-T for this year in terms of the Political Parties Finance Act.

The law entitles the ruling party, which garnered 70 percent of the total vote in the 2018 elections, to $350 million, while MDC-T will get $150 million after amassing 29,97 percent.

“It is hereby notified, in terms of Section 3(2) of the Political Parties (Finance) Act [Chapter 2:11], that the total amount of money payable to political parties in respect of the year beginning January 1, 2022, and ending December 31, 2022, is $500 million,” reads the Extraordinary Government gazette published on Thursday.

“$350 150 000 shall be paid to the Zimbabwe African Union-Patriotic Front (ZANU PF), which received 70, 03 percent of the total votes cast and $149 850 000 shall be paid to the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) which received 29, 97 percent of the total vote cast.”

data-full-width="">

You may also like

Biti returns to Parliament

Chamisa’s new party hit by factionalism

Nelson Chamisa Changes Party Name

Khupe, Mwonzora Fight Gets Very Messy

Zanu PF Shuts Down 38 Harare Schools

Mwonzora expelled from MDC -T

About Us

We cover Zimbabwe community fairly, Accurately and Independently 24/7.

  • Harare. London. USA
  • Phone: (263)07429600417
  • Email: zimbabwenewslive@gmail.com
  • Skype: zimnewslive

Feature Posts

Zhakata collapses, gets hospitalised
Strive Masiyiwa joins Gates Foundation board
Mwonzora, Khupe MDC Groups Set to Fight Over $500 Million Political Parties’ Funds
Malawi Deports Zimbabwe National

Useful Links

Newsletter

(c) 2022 – TheZimbabwenewslive.com

Facebook Twitter Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Email
@2021 - All Right Reserved. The Zimbabwenewslive.com
error: Content is protected !!