Mwonzora Threatens Chamisa With Disciplinary Action If He Fails to Comply With Court Order

Chamisa’s wolves at Mwonzora’s door

MDC president Nelson Chamisa faces disciplinary action if he insists on disregarding the latest Supreme Court ruling that he was not the legitimate leader of the main opposition party, former secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora has said:

Speaking in an interview with the Zimbabwe Independent, Mwonzora said gone are the days when officials would violate the party’s rules with impunity. He said:

The MDC is a party of rules. We respect and advocate for the rule of law and constitutionalism. We cannot accept lawlessness disguised as politics.

Gone are the days when people would break their own rules with impunity. If we fail to obey court rulings while we are in the opposition, what would happen if we are given state power?

So, if people fail to comply with the ruling, they will be taking a conscious risk and would be careless because the party will trigger its rules.

However, MDC deputy spokesperson Luke Tamborinyoka has dismissed Mwonzora’s threats, saying the ruling doesn’t mean anything to anyone.

Tamborinyoka added that the MDC will not be bound by a decision of a captured judiciary and in any case, the Thokozani Khupe and Chamisa-led MDCs held separate congresses and that settles the matter.

