Mwonzora’s Daughter Goes After Chamisa

MDC-T president Douglas Mwonzora’s daughter, Bertha, has challenged the MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa to find a new name for his party and not to boycott elections saying the party is afraid of a heavy defeat.

In a video recording that she uploaded on her Twitter page caption with the words “Ndakakuudzai kudhara kuti chinjai zita“, (I told you a long time ago to change the name), Bertha said:

So far you have witnessed five battles, the power to recall, the battle for funding, the battle for Morgan Tsvangirai House, the battle for the name and the battle to move from politics of violence… to politics of rational disputation. All of these battles culminated in the December 2020 extraordinary congress where Douglas became the only duly elected opposition leader in the entirety of Zimbabwe.

