Nakamba Stars Again As Villa Floors Arsena

Marvelous Nakamba’s Aston Villa Reaches Carabao Cup Semi-Final After Beating Liverpool 5-0

Marvelous Nakamba received a commendable performance rating in Aston Villa’s 1-0 victory over Arsenal at Villa Park on Saturday afternoon.

The solitary goal was netted by Ollie Watkins in the second minute of the match.

The Hwange-born Zimbabwean international was making his second start of the season and played the entire ninety minutes of the game.

Coach Dean Smith selected Nakamba ahead of Douglas Luiz and paired him with John McGinn in the central midfield and provided solid protection for the team’s backline.

Nakamba got a performance rating of 7.5/10 which is slightly lower than what he got in the Newcastle United game when he started.

The 27-year old completed twenty passes with a success rate of 65%. He also won 7/10 duels and made six recoveries.

Here are some of Marvelous Nakamba’s stats:

Dribbles succeeded – 0

Dispossessed – 0

Was fouled – 1

Fouls – 2

Tackles attempted – 6

Tackles succeeded – 3

Last man tackle – 0

Aerials won – 0

Aerials lost – 1

Interceptions – 1

Offsides – 0

