NAMA 2019 : A king without a crown, the case of Mambo Dhuterere

Missed out on three nominations

A king who missed the crown

IT was a rude awakening for gospel musician Mambo Dhuterere (real name Darlington Mutseta) when he missed out on a single gong after three nominations at the recently held National Arts Merit Awards Saturday,

The episode took me back to my childhood, growing up as a Sunday school student at United Church of Christ in Zimbabwe (UCCZ), the bible taught me that every king should have a crown.

Biblically, Jesus Christ was not recognised in his own territory and the same seems to be the case with Mambo Dhuterere.

It is clearly stated that a king should be recognised by his own people, but this was not the case Mambo Dhuterere.

Mambo Dhuterere was nominated in three categories and failed to scoop any.

The entertainment public judges and jury had anointed him, but alas the king was dethroned before the crown was on his head.

The situation on the ground relegated Mambo Dhuterere to a king without a kingdom!

However, some sections of the society believe that Mambo Dhuterere was persecuted for warning married men to abandon their promiscuities activities in the lyrics for his hit songs.

In all fairness, for a man who worked very hard in 2019, he really deserved something.

As the gospel which I learnt at Highfield UCCZ circuit, the bible told me that “A king is not recognised in his own town”, and the behaviour of the Nama adjudicators is true testimony.

He was robbed of a well deserved gong.

Flaunting his ride:Mambo Dhuterere posing in front of his luxurious vehicle

As a Ghetto yute who grew up in the biggest ghetto of Highfield in the company of my friends namely, Tinashe Chakadza popularly known as Pfapfi, Tendai Mlalazi, Bla Kamba , industrious Black Rhinos midfielder Edgar Mhungu, Herentals FC left back Peter Dollar Chota, we wrote obituaries for many footballers, the same I can do on Mambo Dhutere.

He is headed for the musical cemetery where he will join the likes of First Farai, Sugar Sugar, Franco Slomo,Sister Flame, King Labash and the rest of the ‘ghosts’.

This assertion comes after social media reviews where he has been touted to be the best and evidently on almost everyone’s playlist for 2019.

Mambo Dhuterere only needs divine intervention and the Holy Spirit to assist him in 2020, as one of the titles of his song Mweya Ndisesekedze suggests.

I penned this article on a Monday and traditionally , the day carries ‘blues’ so I call it a wrap… adios gentle reader.-ZIMPOST

