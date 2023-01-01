Nathaniel Hwata : Nurse struck off after sexual activity with patient with mental disorder

NATHANIEL HWATA , a mental health nurse has been struck off the nursing register following criminal conviction at Reading Crown court on 8 June 2021.

The court heard Mr Hwata had sexually activity with one of his patients with mental disoder three times during home visits in between 2017 and 2018.”Your conviction relates to the care you provided as a mental health nurse to Patients A

and B in 2017 and 2018 when you visited them in their own homes. It was found that you

squeezed both patients’ buttocks and kissed one of them on the lips”, reads report

Details of charge

“That you, a registered nurse:

On 8 June 2021 at Reading Crown Court were convicted of the following

offences:

a) sexual activity with a female person with a mental disorder – care worker

(no penetration) contrary to section 38 (1) and (4) of the Sexual Offences

Act 2003.

b) sexual activity with a female person with a mental disorder – care worker

(no penetration), contrary to section 38(1) and (4) of the Sexual Offences

Act 2003.

c) sexual activity with a female person with a mental disorder – care worker

(no penetration), contrary to section 38(1) and (4) of the Sexual Offences

Act 2003.

AND in light of the above, your fitness to practise is impaired by reason of your

conviction.”

Background

The charges arose whilst you were working for Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust (‘the

Trust’) as a locum registered nurse in the Aylesbury Mental Health Team.

On 8 June 2021, you were convicted in Reading Crown Court on three counts of sexual

activity with regards Patients A and B whilst you were working as a mental health nurse.

On 12 July 2021, you were sentenced to a community order for 24 months and required to

complete a Horizons accredited programme and 100 hours of unpaid community work. In

addition, your name was entered onto the Sex Offender’s Register for a period of five

years.

Your conviction relates to the care you provided as a mental health nurse to Patients A

and B in 2017 and 2018 when you visited them in their own homes. It was found that you

squeezed both patients’ buttocks and kissed one of them on the lips.

Decision and reasons on facts

When the charge was read out, Mr Adamou, on your behalf admitted the charge in its

entirety. The panel therefore found the facts proved accordance with Rule 24 (4) and (5).

Mr Adamou did not admit that your fitness to practice is impaired.

Fitness to practise

Having announced that the facts were proved, the panel then considered whether, on the

basis of the facts found proved, your fitness to practise is currently impaired by reason of

your conviction. There is no statutory definition of fitness to practise. However, the Nursing

and Midwifery Council (NMC) has defined fitness to practise as a registrant’s suitability to

remain on the register unrestricted.