Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Crime & Courts Nathaniel Hwata : Nurse struck off after sexual activity with patient with mental disorder
Crime & CourtsZimbabwe

Nathaniel Hwata : Nurse struck off after sexual activity with patient with mental disorder

by reporter263
written by reporter263

NATHANIEL HWATA , a mental health nurse has been struck off the nursing register following criminal conviction at Reading Crown court on 8 June 2021.

The court heard Mr Hwata had sexually activity with one of his patients with mental disoder three times during home visits in between 2017 and 2018.”Your conviction relates to the care you provided as a mental health nurse to Patients A
and B in 2017 and 2018 when you visited them in their own homes. It was found that you
squeezed both patients’ buttocks and kissed one of them on the lips”, reads report

READ MORE HERE:

Details of charge
“That you, a registered nurse:

  1. On 8 June 2021 at Reading Crown Court were convicted of the following
    offences:
    a) sexual activity with a female person with a mental disorder – care worker
    (no penetration) contrary to section 38 (1) and (4) of the Sexual Offences
    Act 2003.
    b) sexual activity with a female person with a mental disorder – care worker
    (no penetration), contrary to section 38(1) and (4) of the Sexual Offences
    Act 2003.
    c) sexual activity with a female person with a mental disorder – care worker
    (no penetration), contrary to section 38(1) and (4) of the Sexual Offences
    Act 2003.
    AND in light of the above, your fitness to practise is impaired by reason of your
    conviction.”
    Background
    The charges arose whilst you were working for Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust (‘the
    Trust’) as a locum registered nurse in the Aylesbury Mental Health Team.
    On 8 June 2021, you were convicted in Reading Crown Court on three counts of sexual
    activity with regards Patients A and B whilst you were working as a mental health nurse.
    On 12 July 2021, you were sentenced to a community order for 24 months and required to
    complete a Horizons accredited programme and 100 hours of unpaid community work. In
    4
    addition, your name was entered onto the Sex Offender’s Register for a period of five
    years.
    Your conviction relates to the care you provided as a mental health nurse to Patients A
    and B in 2017 and 2018 when you visited them in their own homes. It was found that you
    squeezed both patients’ buttocks and kissed one of them on the lips.
    Decision and reasons on facts
    When the charge was read out, Mr Adamou, on your behalf admitted the charge in its
    entirety. The panel therefore found the facts proved accordance with Rule 24 (4) and (5).
    Mr Adamou did not admit that your fitness to practice is impaired.
    Fitness to practise
    Having announced that the facts were proved, the panel then considered whether, on the
    basis of the facts found proved, your fitness to practise is currently impaired by reason of
    your conviction. There is no statutory definition of fitness to practise. However, the Nursing
    and Midwifery Council (NMC) has defined fitness to practise as a registrant’s suitability to
    remain on the register unrestricted.

data-full-width="">

You may also like

‘My Comrades want to poison me’ Job Sikhala says

Job Sikhala Poisoned : Law maker vomits , ceaseless running stomach

UK: Zim nurse Enock Mhindurwa previously accused of forcing patient to eat...

UK : Nurse ‘touched and kissed’ female colleague in terrifying sexual assault...

Mnangagwa ‘s lithium export ban forces Chinese firms to build processing plants...

Chinyanga Gets Suspended Sentence

About Us

We cover Zimbabwe community fairly, Accurately and Independently 24/7.

  • Harare. London. USA
  • Phone: (263)07429600417
  • Email: zimbabwenewslive@gmail.com
  • Skype: zimnewslive

Feature Posts

‘My Comrades want to poison me’ Job Sikhala says
Zimbabwean Nottingham University Prof. Thondhlana appointed to prestigious UNESCO role
Job Sikhala Poisoned : Law maker vomits , ceaseless running stomach
Nathaniel Hwata : Nurse struck off after sexual activity with patient with mental disorder

Useful Links

Newsletter

(c) 2022 – TheZimbabwenewslive.com

Facebook Twitter Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Email
@2021 - All Right Reserved. The Zimbabwenewslive.com
error: Content is protected !!