Nelia Kadungure emotionally reveals Mai Titi and Ginimbi’s secret

One of the toughest strongest woman i know Mai Tt. I remember back in the days when she used to work for my brother Ginimbi and Zodwa, uchipfeka maslopes nekamini skirt telling us stories making the whole office laugh. Im really proud of the woman you have become besides all you went through with life.
I learn from you and I can’t call you my friend but my big sister. I love you feli for days and im happy to witness your progress knowing were we came from.