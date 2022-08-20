Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Politics Nelson Chamisa explains why he quit Airforce of Zimbabwe last minute
PoliticsZimbabwe

Nelson Chamisa explains why he quit Airforce of Zimbabwe last minute

by reporter263
written by reporter263
Nelson Chamisa drinking with mates

Oppositon leader President Nelson Chamisa explained his life inside Manyame Air Base , where he was drinking inside officers mess before he eventually applied to join the military as an officer.

Addressing a huge crowd in Masvingo , Chamisa said even VP Chiwenga knows about all this.

‘I wanted to join the Air Force and went through the full process of joining but at the last minute, when I was due start, I said to myself’ “handizi kuzonofa here kutraining uko (wont I die in training)”? — Nelson Chamisa said

data-full-width="">

You may also like

US$200m Goes Missing at Harare City Council

Mulk buys Mnangagwa’s scarf for US$300 000

Details Emerge : Wadyajena luxury vehicles impounded by border police

Zimbabwe opposition parties each requires US$500 000 to field ALL candidates after...

Zimbabwe Defence minister under fire over army company operations

Drama as Zimbabwe border police intercept Wadyajena’s two vehicles

About Us

We cover Zimbabwe community fairly, Accurately and Independently 24/7.

  • Harare. London. USA
  • Phone: (263)07429600417
  • Email: zimbabwenewslive@gmail.com
  • Skype: zimnewslive

Feature Posts

US$200m Goes Missing at Harare City Council
Mulk buys Mnangagwa’s scarf for US$300 000
Details Emerge : Wadyajena luxury vehicles impounded by border police
Invictus Sets September Target for Zimbabwe Oil, Gas Drilling

Useful Links

Newsletter

(c) 2022 – TheZimbabwenewslive.com

Facebook Twitter Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Email
@2021 - All Right Reserved. The Zimbabwenewslive.com
error: Content is protected !!