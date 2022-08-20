Nelson Chamisa explains why he quit Airforce of Zimbabwe last minute

Nelson Chamisa drinking with mates

Oppositon leader President Nelson Chamisa explained his life inside Manyame Air Base , where he was drinking inside officers mess before he eventually applied to join the military as an officer.

Addressing a huge crowd in Masvingo , Chamisa said even VP Chiwenga knows about all this.

‘I wanted to join the Air Force and went through the full process of joining but at the last minute, when I was due start, I said to myself’ “handizi kuzonofa here kutraining uko (wont I die in training)”? — Nelson Chamisa said