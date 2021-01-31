Nelson Chamisa Under Arrest

01/31/2021 0
Nelson Chamisa
Nelson Chamisa

MDC Alliance leader, President Nelson Chamisa has described Zimbabwe as the largest prison on earth.

Responding to questions from @budichanyau and @daddyhope on Twitter President Chamisa said:

“Ndakatosungwa izvozvi.Zimbabwe is the largest prison on earth.I hope that gives you enough comfort…”

See tweet below: