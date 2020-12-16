Nelson Chamisa’s Senator Dies

THE MDC Provincial chairperson for Bulawayo Senator Agnes Mloyi has died.



The late Senator Mloyi is the only woman to have ever been Bulawayo Provincial Chairperson of the main wing.

She was senator from 2008-2018.

This was revealed by the MDC Alliance via Twitter.

Said MDC, “The MDC Alliance has learnt with great sadness of the passing of Senator Agnes Mloyi. She was a pillar of strength & wisdom to the movement. We extend our deepest condolences to her family & loved ones.”

https://platform.twitter.com/embed/index.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-0&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1339206633684135941&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fbulawayo24.com%2Findex-id-news-sc-national-byo-196354.html&theme=light&widgetsVersion=ed20a2b%3A1601588405575&width=550px

Source – Byo24News