Nemaisa robbery suspects flee to Mozambique

The two remaining suspects in the gang of seven that recently raided a Chadcombe house belonging to a retired CID Homicide detective Mr Joseph Nemaisa, after allegedly targeting the wrong house, are now believed to have fled to Mozambique.

The two on the police most wanted list for being part of the gang are Washington Hamandishe and Tatenda Mumbire.

Recently, three other gang members were shot dead by Mr Nemaisa at his Chadcombe home and two gang members have been arrested, along with an employee of the householder a few doors away who was believed to have been the target.

The gang of armed robbers, which was hitting the Chadcombe house then found out the hard way that they were attacking the family of Mr Nemaisa who managed to race back home, leap over a wall and in the resulting gun fire exchange, took out three of the five robbers and saved his family from torture and further assault.

More remarkably, two of the robbers were armed with rifles or assault rifles, but while severely outgunned Mr Nemaisa used his training and almost two decades of experience in the CID to win through.

On Monday, detectives from the CID Homicide arrested Job Tayero (37) on allegations of assisting Hamandishe and Mumbire to escape to Mozambique.

Tayero was arrested at Hamandishe’s house in Domboshava where he had been sent by the suspected robber to take some of his property and belongings. It is believed that he wanted to take them to Mozambique.

Acting on a tip off, detectives raided the house and arrested Tayero who then revealed that the two wanted suspects were hiding in Mozambique to evade arrest. Tayero appeared in court on Tuesday facing charges of assisting an accused person who has committed an offence and he was remanded in custody, as investigations continues.

The man who allegedly sold out his employer to the gang of armed robbers that later on mistakenly stormed the Chadcombe house of Mr Nemaisa, had only been employed for three weeks before he orchestrated the armed robbery.

Shine Nyamhunga (21), who is employed by Top parts and Tyres in Harare, was over the weekend not asked to plead to robbery when he appeared before magistrate Ms Judith Taruvinga.

He was remanded in custody to December 28. Allegations are that on December 6 at around 8.45pm Nyamhunga and the robbery gang planned to rob Ms Patience Matonzi with Nyamhunga giving the gang directions to Ms Matonzi’s house. But the gang missed their target and mistakenly pounced on Mr Nemaisa’s family.

Investigations revealed that Nyamhunga of Arcadia was employed by Ms Matonzi a few weeks ago after she had gone to a shopping centre in the area looking for someone who lives near the city to be employed in one of her shops.

It is reported that Nyamhunga, who had a drivers’ licence, came out the best from the three people that Ms Matonzi had interviewed before she employed her.

On the day of the robbery, Ms Matonzi’s car broke down and she later asked for her son to drive her home while in the company of Nyamhunga after working hours. It was the first time that Nyamhunga had visited Ms Matonzi’s house and he gave Tariro Gora, one of the dead robbers, details of recent cash transactions at Ms Matonzi’s business.

The gang has been linked to five armed robberies in Marondera plus Belvedere, Hatfield, Cold Comfort and Mabelreign in Harare, where property worth over US$52 300 was stolen.

Police enquiries have shown that the 22 rifle fitted with a telescopic sight and 303 rifle were stolen during the Marondera robbery on November 15.

Detectives recovered an AK47 from Private Wirimayi Nyandoro’s house in Harare.

He was allegedly in the gang but stayed in the getaway car outside the house.-Herald