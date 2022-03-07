Nengomasha And Prominent Journalist Arrested For Robbery

Newzroom Afrika journalist Xolisani Ncube based in Harare and Clever Mununudzi Nengomasha have been arrested by the police for armed robbery.

It is understood that Nengomasha was shot on his thigh and seriously injured during the fracas as the police were trying to arrest him.

According to The Herald, the police managed to recover several guns hidden at Xolisani Ncube’s house in Waterfalls.

Xolisani is under police custody whilst his accomplice Nengomasha is under heavy surveillance at a local hospital where he is getting treatment.

These are the guns and ammunition recovered at Ncube’s residential place; two .22 Bruno rifles, a .357 Magnum revolver, 38 Special Taurus Revolver, 7.65mm Vzor pistol and 10 x 3,57mm rounds of ammunition, five x 9 x 19mm rounds of ammunition and six x 7,65mm rounds of ammunition.

Nengomasha is said to have been on police radar for a longtime but the [police] were failing to arrest him since he was hiding in South Africa.

It is alleged that in 2013, Nengomasha together with his partners in crime Peace Mutema “Batista” and one identified as Mudzingwa were on police wanted list as they were responsible for several armed robbery cases that happened in Harare and Bulawayo.

Prior to this, the three man had an encounter with the police back in 2012 where they fired shots at police at Karigamombe Centre in Harare CBD.

Using a Mazda Familia, the gang managed to escape police arrest.

In Bulawayo, the gang once robbed a shop where they escaped with a bounty of US$191 000 worth of airtime and US$450 cash.

On another case, Nengomasha and Mutema robbed Pacific Holding in which they fled the crime scene with US$10 000, R65 000, Toyota Camry, a pistol and cellphones.

Cases of armed robbery in Zimbabwe are on the rise and as of last week three ex-presidential guards were nabbed for a robbery case that happened in Beatrice.

