New Political Party, ZANC Emerges In Zimbabwe

A new political party christened the Zimbabwe African National Congress (ZANC) was formed towards the end of last year and formally registered by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec).

ZANC president, Timothy Mncube, said his party would concentrate on convincing the electorate to appreciate its policy proposals which he said were the key towards unlocking a better Zimbabwe. He told NewsDay:

As we speak, we are now in possession of a letter from the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) which has accepted and registered the ZANC as a party which can now contest any election in the country.

We want to state categorically that our politics does not fan hatred and antagonism.

We want to bring about a new generation of politicking that speaks to our efforts to convince the electorate to embrace our proposals towards unlocking that better Zimbabwe dream that we have for this country.

We are not here to antagonise anyone, but to sell our brand as well as ideas so that the people of Zimbabwe can embrace us and our ideas.

The biggest hope is that after embracing our ideas and policy proposals, they would then allow us to roll these proposals out once they have voted us into forming the next government in Zimbabwe.

Mncube also said ZANC would have footprints all over Zimbabwe addig that the party was not a regional outfit ad that it will have structures all over Zimbabwe so as to “retain that national status that we want.”

Mncube added that the party’s policy formulation would be guided by the challenges that Zimbabweans meet on a daily basis.

Political analysts have often said Zimbabwe is not deprived of political parties and this was proved in the 2018 harmonised elections when 23 candidates vied for the presidency.

Some even accuse other political outfits of being ZANU PF surrogates formed for the purposes of dividing the opposition on the country.

ZANU PF has been in power since 1980 and those who want it removed argue that it is behind the country’s sorry state of affairs adding that the opposition needs to be united if it is to dream of dislodging it from power.

Zimbabwe goes to the polls in 2023 with President Emmerso Mnangagwa having hinted that he will still be in power in 2030.

