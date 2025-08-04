Nicki Minaj Reignites Feud with Roc Nation Amid Online Spat with Dez Bryant
Nicki Minaj Reignites Feud with Roc Nation Amid Online Spat with Dez Bryant

NEW YORK – Rap icon Nicki Minaj has reignited her long-running feud with Roc Nation and its CEO Desiree Perez, sparking fresh controversy after an explosive social media exchange involving former NFL star Dez Bryant.

The online drama was triggered after Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones referenced Bryant’s 2015 contract negotiations managed by Roc Nation as an example of why he prefers negotiating directly with players rather than agents.

Bryant’s Warning Sparks Response

Bryant quickly reacted to Jones’ comments, warning on X (formerly Twitter):

“JERRY JONES I DONT THINK ITS SMART TO MENTION MY NAME. WE CAN HAVE STORY TIME IF THAT’S WHAT WE ARE DOING.”

Minaj seized the moment, responding with a provocative post aimed squarely at Roc Nation and Perez:

“How about we play a game? Every time you do a ‘Jerry Jones’ or ‘NFL’ story time, I’ll do a ‘story time’ of my own… All my stories will be about ROC NATION, JAY-Z & THE ALLEGED RACIST DESIREE PEREZ, ROC NATION CEO.”

Escalation and Personal Attacks

While Bryant initially appeared willing to engage replying with a GIF reading “I want to play a game” he later attempted to de-escalate, posting a video saying:

“Leave me out of it. I don’t want no problems, I’m a huge fan.”

Minaj, however, continued her attacks, resurfacing screenshots from past online disputes between her fanbase, the Barbz, and Bryant. She accused him of being used by Roc Nation to “bully people.”

The feud quickly turned personal. Minaj referenced Bryant’s 2012 arrest for allegedly assaulting his mother an allegation he denied, claiming self-defence. In response, Bryant fired back at Minaj, bringing up her husband Kenneth Petty’s status as a registered sex offender.

Exchange Turns Heated

Minaj countered Bryant’s remarks with a bold challenge:

“I’ll give you 10 million in cash if you’d come & fight him since you BEAT UR OWN MOM.”

She defended her husband, stating he had been “lied on 31 years ago while both of them were 16.”

The conflict escalated further when Minaj posted allegations about Bryant’s father, prompting Bryant to respond:

“Go get that 10 million in cash… I’ll stomp that n#### out right in front of you… and it’s ROC for life b####.”

Feud with Roc Nation Resurfaces

This latest clash underscores Minaj’s ongoing tensions with Roc Nation, which date back several years. She has previously criticised the company and Perez, alleging bias and unethical practices in the music industry.

The situation has now evolved into a trending topic on social media, with fans and critics divided over the explosive exchange and its implications for Minaj’s ongoing battle with JAY-Z’s camp.

