Nigeria’s president Tinubu awards top job to son-in-law
Africa World News

Nigeria’s president Tinubu awards top job to son-in-law

  • 20/02/2024
  • 0 Comments
  • 1 minute read
  • 702 Views

ABUJA, Nigeria – Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu has appointed his son-in-law as the head of the Federal Housing Authority (FHA), sparking concerns about nepotism.

Oyetunde Oladimeji Ojo is married to Tinubu’s eldest daughter, Folashade.

This is the first time President Tinubu has selected a relative for a position in the federal government.

Announcing his appointment, the presidency said Ojo had “over a decade of work experience in the housing and hospitality industries”.

He is also a former member of the House of Representatives.

But there has been a strong reaction on social media with some arguing that there were more qualified and deserving candidates than Ojo.

“Blatant nepotism is a leadership weakness. It’s unfortunate Nigerian leaders don’t see it as a form of ethical failure,” one person posted on X.

Some have come out to defend the naming of Ojo for the role, saying his relationship with the president should not bar him from government jobs.

His appointment was part of the president’s move to overhaul the management of the housing ministry.

The FHA, which falls under the ministry, is supposed to help deliver affordable homes across Nigeria.

The government did not immediately comment on the criticisms raised about the appointment.-Zimlive

Share This Post:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Arts & Lifestyle, Entertainment, World News

Lupita Nyong’o Makes History as First Black Woman

17/02/2024
Politics, World News

Russia’s 47 year-old opposition leader Alexei Navalny is

16/02/2024
Business, World News

IMF urges Zimbabwe to expedite currency reforms

15/02/2024
Africa

Malema promises to pay R4 000 for social

13/02/2024
Herbert Wigwe, boss of Nigeria's biggest bank, dies in US helicopter crash
Africa

Nigerian bank CEO killed in California desert helicopter

13/02/2024