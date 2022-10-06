Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Politics Nkosana Moyo abandons presidential dream
PoliticsZimbabwe

Nkosana Moyo abandons presidential dream

by reporter263
written by reporter263

Nkosana Moyo

HARARE – Nkosana Moyo, the Alliance for the People’s Agenda leader, is giving up his presidential ambitions to focus on private business.

The 2018 presidential candidate announced on Thursday that he would not be running for president in 2023.

APA will be led by secretary general Albert Gumbo until the next leader is elected, the party said.

Moyo, a former Africa Development Bank executive who briefly served as Zimbabwe’s industry minister, ran an unusual campaign, preferring personal meetings with voters while eschewing the rally culture.

Many observed that he was the most qualified candidate but questioned his strategy.

data-full-width="">

“Our approach to interface with voters face-to-face, at their level, in the spaces they live and make a living in, informs our approach and awareness as their aspiring servants. It seems to be catching fire across different political divides. Zimbabwe is ready for a new narrative,” Moyo said.

The strategy, when the results came, yielded just 15,172 votes, placing him fifth in a field of 24 candidates.

APA said Moyo would remain a member of the party.

Moyo “has continued with his far-reaching and ground-breaking work” as founder and executive chairman at the Mandela Institute for Development Studies (MINDS) which requires more of his time.

“MINDS recently participated in the CHOGM summit in Rwanda and is deepening its work across the continent,” the party added.

Source – The Herald

You may also like

UK: Zimbabweans led mail interception fraudsters who terrorised northern England

Girl, 15, dies during child birth at shrine

Leaked Audio Reveals Moment Madam Boss Reached Breaking Point During Family Meeting

Madam Boss Collapses During Family Meeting On Husband’s Adultery Scandal

UK Deports More Zimbabweans

Mnangagwa orders heroes acre expansion as graves run out

About Us

We cover Zimbabwe community fairly, Accurately and Independently 24/7.

  • Harare. London. USA
  • Phone: (263)07429600417
  • Email: zimbabwenewslive@gmail.com
  • Skype: zimnewslive

Feature Posts

Nkosana Moyo abandons presidential dream
UK: Zimbabweans led mail interception fraudsters who terrorised northern England
Girl, 15, dies during child birth at shrine
Leaked Audio Reveals Moment Madam Boss Reached Breaking Point During Family Meeting

Useful Links

Newsletter

(c) 2022 – TheZimbabwenewslive.com

Facebook Twitter Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Email
@2021 - All Right Reserved. The Zimbabwenewslive.com
error: Content is protected !!