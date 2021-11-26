NMC Suspends Zimbabwean Nurse for Lying About Care Home Patient’s death

A North Yorkshire nurse has been suspended for a year after she was found to have lied to police while under oath about the death of one of her patients.
Susan Nyakwangwa was caring for the patient – known only as patient A – at Thistle Hill Care Home, in Knaresborough, on February 26, 2016 when her health began to deteriorate.
Ms Nyakwangwa, 64 appeared at a hearing by the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) last week suspected of misconduct and failing to manage the deterioration of Patient A appropriately, the Gazette reports.
The panel heard that she did not contact a GP surgery promptly, even though the patient had multiple health problems and appeared to get worse on February 26 2016.
The patient was eventually admitted to hospital that evening with pneumonia but died two days later.
Following the death, Ms Nyakwangwa was investigated by police looking into criminal neglect.
She lied to officers claiming she had telephoned the GP surgery about Patient A after 11am but prior to lunch on February 26, when she had not.
A pathologist, at the request of the police, considered that Patient A was severely unwell and would most likely have died even if he had been taken to hospital in the morning of February 26.
Following advice from the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) the police took no further action against the registrant due to insufficient evidence.
The hearing also found Ms Nyakwangwa had lied to both her colleagues and under oath at the patient’s inquest.-examinerlive