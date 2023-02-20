NPA shields playboy Robert Mugabe Jnr from prosecution over party rampage

Free to go … Robert Mugabe Junior (in mask) was saved from a court appearance on Monday after the NPA allowed his lawyers to pursue out of court settlement

HARARE – The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on Monday stopped Robert Mugabe Jnr’s prosecution on charges of malicious damage to property after a weekend rampage during which he allegedly damaged vehicles and other property in a drunken rage.

OTHERS LIKED:

The 31-year-old son of the late former president Robert Mugabe was arrested on Sunday after his friend Sindiso Nkatazo, 31, filed a police report accusing him of destroying property worth US$12,000 during a party in Harare’s upmarket Strathaven neighbourhood.

According to sources, Mugabe erupted as he accused one of Nkatazo’s employees of urinating on his vehicle, and when he couldn’t find the alleged perpetrator, he smashed windows of Nkatazo’s vehicle and damaged other property.

Police took Mugabe to the Harare Magistrates Court for processing by NPA lawyers ahead of an expected court appearance on Monday.

data-full-width=""> data-full-width="">

But Mugabe was seen leaving in the company of his lawyers without appearing in court.

His lawyer Ashiel Mugiya, responding to a question if charges had been dropped, told reporters: “No, charges were not withdrawn. The state decided to give parties the opportunity to negotiate.”

Court date … Robert Mugabe Jnr arriving at the Harare Magistrates Court on February 20, 2023

The decision to free Mugabe sparked claims of political interference on social media, coming a day before planned commemorations of his father’s birthday.

Mugabe is expected to be in attendance in Lupane on Tuesday where the National Youth Day is being celebrated in honour of Mugabe after the day was declared a public holiday. President Emmerson Mnangagwa will officiate at the event.-Zimlive