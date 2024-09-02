Nurse Mavelyn Machabvunga Struck Off Register for Serious Patient Neglect at Epsom Hospital

In a landmark decision, the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) has ordered Mavelyn Machabvunga to be struck off the nursing register following a harrowing case of patient neglect at Epsom Hospital. The ruling, made on Friday, 23 August 2024, comes after a week-long hearing that exposed shocking lapses in patient care.

Machabvunga, who was employed by Day Webster Nursing Agency and assigned to work at Epsom Hospital’s Acute Medical Unit, was found to have left a vulnerable patient, referred to as Patient A, in appalling conditions during a night shift on 14 November 2020.

The NMC’s Fitness to Practise Committee heard evidence that Machabvunga left Patient A in a freezing cold room, with windows open, on a bed tipped so far back that the patient’s head was tilted down and feet were tilted up. The patient was found with her gown open, without an incontinence pad, lying on soaking wet sheets, and most disturbingly, with her leg tied to the bedrail.

Tracy Stephenson, Chair of the panel, stated, “The panel was left with the distinct impression that Ms. Machabvunga was trying to minimise her accountability and thereby evade full responsibility for her actions.” The committee found that Machabvunga’s conduct amounted to serious misconduct and that her fitness to practise was impaired.

During the hearing, it emerged that Patient A had been left in this state for most of a 12-hour shift, despite multiple opportunities for intervention. The patient was found by the day shift nurse “screaming and crying” with shoulder pain, requiring prescribed medication due to being unable to move.

The panel was particularly concerned by Machabvunga’s lack of insight into her actions, even four years after the incident. Her oral evidence during the hearing was described as “confused, evasive, and inconsistent,” casting doubt on the sincerity of her written reflections.

In deciding on the sanction, the panel considered various options but concluded that striking Machabvunga off the register was the only appropriate action. They determined that her conduct was “fundamentally incompatible with remaining on the register” and raised serious questions about her professionalism.

The NMC emphasized that safeguarding vulnerable people is an integral part of nursing standards, and any allegations of abuse or neglect are treated with the utmost seriousness. This case serves as a stark reminder of the critical importance of maintaining professional standards in nursing care.

An interim suspension order was also imposed for 18 months to cover the appeal period, reflecting the panel’s view that Machabvunga poses an ongoing risk to public safety.

This case has sent shockwaves through the nursing community and raised questions about agency nurse oversight and the mechanisms in place to protect vulnerable patients. It underscores the vital role of regulatory bodies like the NMC in maintaining public trust in the nursing profession and ensuring the highest standards of patient care.