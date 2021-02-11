Nyikayaramba burial Saturday

Douglas Nyikayaramba

National hero and Zimbabwe Ambassador to Mozambique Lieutenant General Douglas Nyikayaramba who succumbed to Covid-19 complications on Tuesday will be buried on Saturday at the National Heroes’ Acre.

Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe confirmed the date this afternoon saying the burial will be held under strict Covid-19 conditions as recommended by the World Health Organisation.

Amb Nyikayaramba was declared a national hero due to his illustrious career during the liberation struggle and after independence.

A devout member of the Johanne Masowe Vadzidzi VaJesu vekwaMajinesta apostolic sect, Amb Nyikayaramba was described by many as a decorated soldier and won several accolades during his stint in the army.