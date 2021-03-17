Obert Gutu Joins Zanu PF

Obert Gutu

Former MDC spokesperson and Deputy Minister of Justice and Legal Affairs, Obert Gutu and James Makore have joined the ruling Zanu PF.

The two met President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his deputy, Constantino Chiwenga at State House in Harare this Wednesday.

In a Twitter thread, George Charamba, the Deputy Chief Secretary-Presidential Communications in the Office of the President, said:

BREAKING NEWS: As I tweet, His Excellency Excellency the President, Cde E.D. Mnangagwa accompanied by Vice President CDGN Chiwenga, is receiving two former members of the MDC, Cdes Obert Gutu and James Makore, who have decided to rejoin Zanu-PF.

A long-time trade unionist and colleague of late Morgan Tsvangirai, Cde James Makore started his political career in Zanu-PF before joining opposition politics.

Following the demise of Morgan Tsvangirai, he found himself at sea in the Chamisa-led MDC Alliance which abandoned its original ideological and values moorings to float radar-less in uncharted waters.

Cde Makore bemoaned the fact of a juvenile leadership without any sense of grounding in Liberation Struggle and National Interest, instead seeking relevance in reflexive and directionless opposition for the sake of opposition.

Cde Obert Gutu who is a lawyer by profession left the Chamisa-led opposition after the death of Tsvangirai, to temporarily find a new home under Thokozani Khupe.

Later, he resigned from that outfit to ply politics outside any formal organizational structure. After sleeping over the situation, revealed Cde Gutu, he decided to rejoin Zanu-PF to harmonize his conscience and his politics.

He said he found the sterility of aimless opposition too much for him, thus obeying the urge to join hands under Zanu-PF in order to move the country forward in unity and shared vision.

In welcoming the two new members, the President and First Secretary of Zanu-PF, Cde ED Mnangagwa, chronicled processes of liberation, unity, independence and the recovery of Land in opposition of which emerged politics of sponsored opposition in order to defeat these founding processes.

The President expressed his concern that the rich heritage of Liberation and National Sovereignty now seemed lost to the young generation which stands to inherit leadership of the country.

The President named an opposition figure in Chamisa’s Alliance who recently wrote to British MP Kate Hoey urging her to lobby for continued illegal sanctions against Zimbabwe, his homeland.

This, the President stressed, shamed a generation of young politicians for whom the legacy of Liberation is supposed to be a stepping stone to eventual National Leadership.

The two new members revealed that many in the Opposition are set to rejoin Zanu-PF both out of disenchantment and because of the desire and urge to serve in unity.

Vice President Chiwenga weighed in to welcome the two new members, reminding Zimbabweans of the huge sacrifices that were made before Zimbabwe got independence.