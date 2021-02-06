Olinda Buys Husband Tytan Skhokho A Used BMW On His Birthday – Pictures

Serial divorcee Olinda Chapel has bought Tytan a 9 Year BMW car with 3 previous keepers as a Birthday Gift months after the pair reunited.
Tytan, born Njabulo Nkomo, who last year took to social media to announce the end of their union, saying he has had enough of abuse at the hands of HIV positive Olinda Chapel (35) seems to have hit a hard time in the United Kingdom and has reunited with his ex -wife.
After Olinda Chapel updated her facebook name by adding Nkomo which is Tytan’s surname, many have speculated that this is an announcement of get back together between the couple.
