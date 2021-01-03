Olinda Chapel Mourns Stunner’s Late Mother

Olinda Chapel

Zimbabwean entrepreneur, Olinda Chapel has poured out her grief on social media following the death of the mother of Zimbabwean hip hop artist, Desmond Chideme, popularly known as Stunner.

In a post on Instagram, Olinda, who is Stunner’s ex-wife, said she shared a strong bond with her late former mother-in-law, Mai Chideme. She wrote:

My heart is heavy. I keep asking and checking if I heard correctly. Only to be met with the same answer. I can’t believe I am typing your eulogy. I wish I could explain how you were not my mother in law but my mom. But only you and I know the bond we shared. “mhunhu wenyu” as he’d say. And such a bond needs no explanation. I will miss your jokes and your contagious smile. Who am I going to sing “eriza iwe dzokorora” to? Who is going to recite the rosary to me? Mom, thank you for all the love you showed me. Sleep well Super Granny, till we meet again.

Stunner confirmed his mother’s death earlier on Sunday but said that details about the cause of death were still sketchy as test results were still pending.