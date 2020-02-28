Olinda Chapel Undressed As Social Media War With Tytan Escalates

Zimbabwean musician Tytan exposes Olinda Chapel HIV status on social media.

In an interview Tytan shared his story with tears all over his face even after fighting to keep them in. Tytan said moving to U.K affected him and his business because Olinda needed all the attention and make him stay home.

Mukoko hit-maker, also sensationally disclosed that Olinda and Nandi are on HIV medication. However, social media reacts to Tytan’s claims that Olinda gave him HIV.

Tytan’s relationship with Olinda has always been in the public eye with Olinda arguing that it was a public relationship.

