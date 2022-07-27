Opposition MP Sikhala remains behind bars as bail is denied

Job Sikhala

HARARE regional magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje today denied CCC legislator Job Sikhala’s bail application saying he was not a proper candidate to be released on bond.

In his ruling read on his behalf by magistrate Mrs Feresi Chakanyuka, the court noted that Sikhala violated a High Court order that bars him from addressing gatherings or posting videos on social media that are likely to incite the public to cause violence.

Sikhala is charged with obstructing the course of justice after he allegedly incited the public to cause violence at the funeral wake of Moreblessing Ali in Nyatsime.

