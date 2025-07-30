Over 90,000 Zimbabweans Apply for South African Visas as ZEP Deadline Nears

JOHANNESBURG – More than 90,000 Zimbabwean nationals have lodged applications for visas, permits, and waivers with South Africa’s Department of Home Affairs (DHA) as the country phases out the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP) programme ahead of a crucial November 28, 2025 deadline.

Official DHA data shows that about 5,000 applications have been received for the newly introduced Zimbabwean Exemption Permits, while 20,000 applicants have sought alternative visa or permit categories. Significantly, 71,000 applications of various types have already been finalised.

80,000 Zimbabweans Yet to Apply

Despite this progress, immigration authorities estimate that 80,000 ZEP-eligible Zimbabweans have not yet transitioned into the mainstream visa system, raising fears of potential legal and humanitarian crises when the grace period ends.

To assist with the transition, the DHA has approved 62,000 waivers, allowing some applicants to bypass stringent immigration requirements. However, only 19,000 of these waivers have been downloaded via the VFS Global portal, leaving thousands of decisions uncollected.

Unresolved Backlog and Digital Rollout

Adding to the uncertainty, about 10,000 waiver applications dating back to 2023 remain pending. The DHA recently announced a shift to a fully digital communication system, emailing waiver decisions directly to applicants to minimise congestion at VFS centres and speed up processing times.

Background to the ZEP Programme

The ZEP, introduced in 2017, allowed qualifying Zimbabweans to live, work, and study in South Africa without standard immigration status. It replaced earlier dispensations dating back to 2009 and has since been repeatedly extended. However, the South African government has moved to phase it out in favour of integrating Zimbabweans into the mainstream immigration framework.

Warnings from Rights Groups

Human rights advocates and legal experts have cautioned that thousands of Zimbabweans could face deportation or loss of essential services including banking, healthcare, and employment if they fail to regularise their stay by the deadline.

“Long-term ZEP holders have built their lives in South Africa for over a decade. A humane, efficient process is critical to ensure they are not left vulnerable,” one migration rights group said.

Call to Action for Zimbabwean Nationals

Zimbabweans in South Africa are being urged to apply urgently for appropriate visas or waivers and download their documents via VFS to avoid last-minute complications.

The DHA, under growing pressure to resolve backlogs, has pledged to finalise outstanding applications and ensure a smooth digital rollout in the coming months.