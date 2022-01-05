Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Business Overseas UK Nurses (Zimbabwe) Recruitment
Business

Overseas UK Nurses (Zimbabwe) Recruitment

by reporter263
written by reporter263
Vaccine threat … A nurse prepares a dose of the Sinopharm coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at Wilkins Hospital in Harare, Zimbabwe, March 24, 2021 (REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo)

Harare, Zimbabwe – Medical Recruitment UK is a Medical agency supplying qualified Doctors and Nurses and Care Workers to the NHS across the whole of the UK.

We operate globally sourcing quality candidates and place them in roles that best suit their capabilities. Currently we are seeking talented and qualified Nurses motivated to advance their career in the UK.

To apply for these roles you must:

  •  Hold a Nursing qualification (no previous experience needed)
  •  Prove English language knowledge – IELTs to level 7 in all four disciplines or OET to a Grade B in all four disciplines

We are offering:

  •  Full-time Positions, 37.5 hours a week
  •  Salary ; £23,000- £31,000 pa ( dependant on Qualification and experience)
  •  Job offer from a NHS Trust, with 3 years Sponsorship.
  •  Professional and Training fees paid by the NHS.
  •  Relocation package and assistance with accommodation
  •  Paid annual leave

We are providing full support throughout the entire process, including:

data-full-width="">
  •  Managing the medical registration process on your behalf
  •  Managing the visa application process
  •  Arranging accommodation for you and your family in the UK
  •  Booking the occupational health appointment with your future employer
  •  Providing assistance with opening a bank account
  •  Help you obtain your National Insurance number

If you are motivated to develop your career in the UK, do not miss this opportunity.

TRENDING:

Send us your updated CV by clicking here.

You may also like

ZEC registers nearly 5,7 million voters ahead of 2023 polls

ZEC revises figure on registered voters

Mbare Musika Toilets for US$1 a Go

Rogue soldiers: Zimbabwean military generals come out guns blazing

Seven Masvingo Road accident Victims Named

White Farmer Shot Dead In Zimbabwe

About Us

We cover Zimbabwe community fairly, Accurately and Independently 24/7.

  • Harare. London. USA
  • Phone: (263)07429600417
  • Email: zimbabwenewslive@gmail.com
  • Skype: zimnewslive

Feature Posts

Burnt South African Parliament hosts Illuminate-Freemasonic secret temple
ZEC registers nearly 5,7 million voters ahead of 2023 polls
Three Zimbabweans killed in South Africa accident
Overseas UK Nurses (Zimbabwe) Recruitment

Useful Links

Newsletter

(c) 2022 – TheZimbabwenewslive.com

Facebook Twitter Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Email
@2021 - All Right Reserved. The Zimbabwenewslive.com
error: Content is protected !!