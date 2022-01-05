Overseas UK Nurses (Zimbabwe) Recruitment

Harare, Zimbabwe – Medical Recruitment UK is a Medical agency supplying qualified Doctors and Nurses and Care Workers to the NHS across the whole of the UK.
We operate globally sourcing quality candidates and place them in roles that best suit their capabilities. Currently we are seeking talented and qualified Nurses motivated to advance their career in the UK.
To apply for these roles you must:
- Hold a Nursing qualification (no previous experience needed)
- Prove English language knowledge – IELTs to level 7 in all four disciplines or OET to a Grade B in all four disciplines
We are offering:
- Full-time Positions, 37.5 hours a week
- Salary ; £23,000- £31,000 pa ( dependant on Qualification and experience)
- Job offer from a NHS Trust, with 3 years Sponsorship.
- Professional and Training fees paid by the NHS.
- Relocation package and assistance with accommodation
- Paid annual leave
We are providing full support throughout the entire process, including:
data-full-width="">
- Managing the medical registration process on your behalf
- Managing the visa application process
- Arranging accommodation for you and your family in the UK
- Booking the occupational health appointment with your future employer
- Providing assistance with opening a bank account
- Help you obtain your National Insurance number
If you are motivated to develop your career in the UK, do not miss this opportunity.
