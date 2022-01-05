Overseas UK Nurses (Zimbabwe) Recruitment

Vaccine threat … A nurse prepares a dose of the Sinopharm coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at Wilkins Hospital in Harare, Zimbabwe, March 24, 2021 (REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo)

Harare, Zimbabwe – Medical Recruitment UK is a Medical agency supplying qualified Doctors and Nurses and Care Workers to the NHS across the whole of the UK.

We operate globally sourcing quality candidates and place them in roles that best suit their capabilities. Currently we are seeking talented and qualified Nurses motivated to advance their career in the UK.

To apply for these roles you must:

Hold a Nursing qualification (no previous experience needed)

Prove English language knowledge – IELTs to level 7 in all four disciplines or OET to a Grade B in all four disciplines

We are offering:

Full-time Positions, 37.5 hours a week

Salary ; £23,000- £31,000 pa ( dependant on Qualification and experience)

Job offer from a NHS Trust, with 3 years Sponsorship.

Professional and Training fees paid by the NHS.

Relocation package and assistance with accommodation

Paid annual leave

We are providing full support throughout the entire process, including:

data-full-width=""> data-full-width="">

Managing the medical registration process on your behalf

Managing the visa application process

Arranging accommodation for you and your family in the UK

Booking the occupational health appointment with your future employer

Providing assistance with opening a bank account

Help you obtain your National Insurance number

If you are motivated to develop your career in the UK, do not miss this opportunity.

TRENDING:

Send us your updated CV by clicking here.