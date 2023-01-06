Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Crime & Courts Pabloz bouncers are a threat to society
Crime & CourtsZimbabwe

Pabloz bouncers are a threat to society

by reporter263
written by reporter263

Harare bouncers Gideon Sanyangore and Blessing Kumunda have been denied bail on basis that there is overwhelming evidence against the two.

The duo are accused of attacking customers at Harare’s Pabloz Bar on Christmas Eve.

Harare regional magistrate, Mr. Stanford Mambanje, ruled that Blessing Kumunda, 36, and Gideon Sanyangore, 32, were not suitable candidates for bail and denied them bail.

According to Mr. Mambanje, there is strong evidence connecting them to the crime, which could push them to flee.

They are facing murder charges.

data-full-width="">

On January 30, Kumunda and Sanyangore are anticipated to return to court.

The State’s attorney, Mr. George Manokore, had argued against releasing the two on bail, claiming they represented a threat to society.-Zimmorningpost

You may also like

Stunner Arrested

Deon Nzou impresses Jimmy Carr, Amanda Holden and Alison Hammond on BBC’s...

What Zimbabwe’s lithium export ban really means

‘My Comrades want to poison me’ Job Sikhala says

Job Sikhala Poisoned : Law maker vomits , ceaseless running stomach

Nathaniel Hwata : Nurse struck off after sexual activity with patient with...

About Us

We cover Zimbabwe community fairly, Accurately and Independently 24/7.

  • Harare. London. USA
  • Phone: (263)07429600417
  • Email: zimbabwenewslive@gmail.com
  • Skype: zimnewslive

Feature Posts

Stunner Arrested
Pabloz bouncers are a threat to society
Deon Nzou impresses Jimmy Carr, Amanda Holden and Alison Hammond on BBC’s ‘I Can See Your Voice’
Prince Harry says he wants reconciliation with King Charles III and Prince William

Useful Links

Newsletter

(c) 2022 – TheZimbabwenewslive.com

Facebook Twitter Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Email
@2021 - All Right Reserved. The Zimbabwenewslive.com
error: Content is protected !!