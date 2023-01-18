Pambuka convicted of fraud

Oscar Pambuka

FORMER television presenter Oscar Pambuka was today convicted on charges of attempting to defraud a Harare-based transporter of R36 000 after misrepresenting to him that he was Mr Chingwena, Croco Motors director, and wanted advance money to pay for shipment of his motor spare parts in South Africa when they appeared at Mbare Magistrates Court.

Pambuka attempted to dupe Gibson Mazhangara, who runs Gimatar Logistics.

Ngonidzashe Mbauya and Elmore Mwenye, who were implicated in the matter, were cleared and acquitted of the charges.

On November 15 last year, Pambuka, who was masquarrading as Croco Motors marketing manager and representing Mr Chingwena called Mr Mazhangara using a South African number saying they wanted R36 000 as advance payment for shipping spare parts from South Africa.

He claimed Mr Chingwena was engaged in a meeting.

Pambuka then asked Mr Mazhangara to deposit the money into J Velem Enterprises trading as Ulphostery Trading’s FNB Bank account in South Africa.

He also told Mr Mazhangira that he would receive the equivalent money in United States dollars in the country.

Mr Mazhangira smelt a rat and went to confirm with Croco Motors who indicated that they had no containers of spare parts in South Africa waiting for shipment.

He took the matter to the police leading to the trio’s arrest.

Mbare magistrate Mr Nyasha Vitorini remanded in custody to tomorrow for sentencing.

Miss Vimbai Makamure appeared for the State.-Herald