Parirenyatwa laid to rest

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa’s brother, Daniel Parirenyatwa was buried yesterday in Zimunya, Manicaland Province.

Minister Mutsvangwa’s husband, Ambassador Chris Mutsvangwa, confirmed to The Herald last night.

“We buried him in Gombakomba in Zimunya today (yesterday),” he said.

“A delegation from Parirenyatwa Hospital where he worked for over years was there. The numbers were limited in line with Covid-19 guidelines.”

Parirenyatwa died of Covid-19 on Monday.

He did his secondary education at St Augustine’s High School and was among the black Africans that broke the white segregation of the then Andrew Fleming Hospital of Rhodesia (now Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals).

Parirenyatwa rose to become the chief technical communications officer at Parirenyatwa.He is survived by two wives and four children.